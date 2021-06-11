Akilla's Escape movie poster
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Akilla's Escape
Akilla's Escape movie poster

Akilla's Escape (2021)

Drama Crime
Unrated
90 min.
Release Date
June 11, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
June 11, 2021
Director
Charles Officer
Writer
Charles Officer
Cast
Saul Williams, Thamela Mpumlwana, Donisha Rita Claire Prendergast
Studio
Vertical Entertainment
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

AKILLA’S ESCAPE weaves the present and past in a crime-noir about the urban child soldier. Set in Toronto and New York where over 450,000 Jamaicans reside, the story speaks to the historical criminalization of black boys that modern society overlooks. 

Akilla is forty-years-old and for the first time in his life, the clandestine cannabis grow operation he runs is legit. Only one year into government approved legislation, the pendulum of hypocrisy takes a toll and Akilla decides... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

An immersion into the cyclical violence that faces so many urban (and prominently Black) boys, the neo-noir drama Akilla’s Escape is a visually mesmerizing and well told experience with only one drawback: its underlying themes have been played out repeatedly over the last several decades. Full movie review »
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'In the Heights' Soars 'In the Heights' Soars
'The Conjuring 3' Has the Devil Saying Don't Do It 'The Conjuring 3' Has the Devil Saying Don't Do It
Mark Wahlberg Goes 'Infinite' in New Trailer Mark Wahlberg Goes 'Infinite' in New Trailer
M. Night's 'Old' Offers New Tricks - Watch the Trailer M. Night's 'Old' Offers New Tricks - Watch the Trailer