AKILLA’S ESCAPE weaves the present and past in a crime-noir about the urban child soldier. Set in Toronto and New York where over 450,000 Jamaicans reside, the story speaks to the historical criminalization of black boys that modern society overlooks.

Akilla is forty-years-old and for the first time in his life, the clandestine cannabis grow operation he runs is legit. Only one year into government approved legislation, the pendulum of hypocrisy takes a toll and Akilla decides... Full synopsis »