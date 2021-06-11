Release Date
June 11, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
June 11, 2021
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
AKILLA’S ESCAPE weaves the present and past in a crime-noir about the urban child soldier. Set in Toronto and New York where over 450,000 Jamaicans reside, the story speaks to the historical criminalization of black boys that modern society overlooks.
Akilla is forty-years-old and for the first time in his life, the clandestine cannabis grow operation he runs is legit. Only one year into government approved legislation, the pendulum of hypocrisy takes a toll and Akilla decides... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
An immersion into the cyclical violence that faces so many urban (and prominently Black) boys, the neo-noir drama Akilla’s Escape is a visually mesmerizing and well told experience with only one drawback: its underlying themes have been played out repeatedly over the last several decades. Full movie review »