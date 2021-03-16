Alien on Stage (2021)Documentary
93 min.
March 16, 2021
NA
NA
93 minutes
Not Rated
British Bus driver's amateur stage show of Ridley Scott's Alien, accidentally makes it to a famous London theatre! With awkward acting and special effects requiring more luck than judgement, will their homemade homage be alright on the night?... Full synopsis »
If there’s any movie deserving of a stage adaptation, it is Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic Alien. Lin-Manuel Miranda? Too scared to try. Andrew Lloyd Webber? Unable to capture the raw emotion of it all. If William Shakespeare were alive, he’d tremble at the very thought of the honor of putting such a movie on the small stage. Full movie review »