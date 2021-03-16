Alien on Stage movie poster
Alien on Stage
Alien on Stage (2021)

Documentary
93 min.
Release Date
March 16, 2021
Director
Danielle Kummer, Lucy Harvey
Writer
NA
Cast
David Mitchell, Lydia Hayward, Luc Hayward, Mike Rustici, John Elliot, Carolyn White, Jaqcui Roe, Scott Douglas, Jason Hill, Peter Lawford
Studio
NA
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

British Bus driver's amateur stage show of Ridley Scott's Alien, accidentally makes it to a famous London theatre! With awkward acting and special effects requiring more luck than judgement, will their homemade homage be alright on the night?

If there’s any movie deserving of a stage adaptation, it is Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic Alien. Lin-Manuel Miranda? Too scared to try. Andrew Lloyd Webber? Unable to capture the raw emotion of it all. If William Shakespeare were alive, he’d tremble at the very thought of the honor of putting such a movie on the small stage. Full movie review »
