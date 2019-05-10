ALL IS TRUE reveals a dramatic and little known period in the final years of William Shakespeare. Branagh is the playwright, Judi Dench is his wife Anne, and Ian McKellen plays the Earl of Southampton.

The year is 1613, Shakespeare is acknowledged as the greatest writer of the age. But disaster strikes when his renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, and devastated, Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a troubled past and a... Full synopsis »