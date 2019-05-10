All is True movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
All is True movie poster

All is True (2019) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
May 10, 2019 (LA/NY)
Director
Kenneth Branagh
Writer
Ben Elton
Cast
Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Kathryn Wilder, Lydia Wilson
Studio
Sony Pictures Classics
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

ALL IS TRUE reveals a dramatic and little known period in the final years of William Shakespeare. Branagh is the playwright, Judi Dench is his wife Anne, and Ian McKellen plays the Earl of Southampton.

The year is 1613, Shakespeare is acknowledged as the greatest writer of the age. But disaster strikes when his renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, and devastated, Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a troubled past and a... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Watch the New 'Lion King' Trailer Watch the New 'Lion King' Trailer
'Shazam!' is Funny, but is it Funny Enough? 'Shazam!' is Funny, but is it Funny Enough?
The 'Joker' Trailer Asks You to Put on a Happy Face The 'Joker' Trailer Asks You to Put on a Happy Face
Watch the Final 'Pet Sematary' Trailer Watch the Final 'Pet Sematary' Trailer