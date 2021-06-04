All Light, Everywhere movie poster
All Light, Everywhere (2021)

Documentary
109 min.
Release Date
June 4, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Theo Anthony
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Neon
Running Time
109 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

ALL LIGHT, EVERYWHERE is an exploration of the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing and justice. As surveillance technologies become a fixture in everyday life, the film interrogates the complexity of an objective point of view, probing the biases inherent in both human perception and the lens.

