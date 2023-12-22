All of Us Strangers (2023)Drama
Rated R
105 min.
Release Date
December 22, 2023
Digital Date
February 22, 2024
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
105 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexual content, language and some drug use
One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living,... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
In All of Us Strangers, a lonely dude in a lonely apartment building meets another lonely dude and one thing leads to another, including a dreamlike journey to his childhood. Unconventional but gorgeously alluring, the movie is quietly one of the better movies of the year. Full movie review »