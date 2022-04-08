All the Old Knives movie poster
NA
All the Old Knives (2022)

Suspense Romance Action
Rated R
101 min.
Digital Date
April 8, 2022 (Amazon)
Director
Janus Metz
Writer
Olen Steinhauer
Cast
Chris Pine,  Thandiwe Newton,  Laurence Fishburne, Jonathan Pryce 
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R

When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the agency’s Vienna station. His investigation takes him from Austria to England to California, where he is reunited with his one-time colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession... Full synopsis »

