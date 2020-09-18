Alone movie poster
Alone
Horror
Rated R
98 min.
Release Date
September 18, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
September 18, 2020
Director
John Hyams
Writer
Mattias Olsson
Cast
Jules Willcox,  Marc Menchaca,  Anthony Heald
Studio
Magnet Releasing
Running Time
98 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R

Jules Willcox (Netflix’s Bloodline) stars in ALONE as Jessica, a grief-stricken widow who flees the city in an attempt to cope with the loss of her husband.  When Jessica is kidnapped by a mysterious man and locked in a cabin in the Pacific Northwest, she escapes into the wilderness and is pursued by her captor. The key cast includes Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) and Anthony Heald (The Silence Of The Lambs).

MOVIE REVIEW

The scary thing about Alone is that it could happen. To you. To me. But probably more likely you. Full movie review »
