American Animals
American Animals (2018) - Movie Details

116 min.
Release Date
June 1, 2018 (LA/NY)
Director
Bart Layton
Writer
Bart Layton
Cast
Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson, Ann Dowd, Udo Kier
Studio
The Orchard
Running Time
116 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, some drug use and brief crude/sexual material

The unbelievable but true story of four young men who brazenly attempt to execute one of the most audacious art heists in US history. Determined to live lives that are out of the ordinary, they formulate a daring plan for the perfect robbery, only to discover that the plan has taken on a life of its own.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

American Animals. Great title. Poor payoff. Full movie review »
