American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020)Documentary
Unrated
82 min.
Release Date
November 30, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
November 30, 2020 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
82 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
In 2018, 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters disappear in Colorado. With the heartbreaking details emerging, the family's story made headlines around the world.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Capsule Review: Most Americans who habitually follow the national news probably remember the story of Christopher Watts and the murder of his wife Shanann and two young children. While American Murder: The Family Next Door doesn’t necessarily cast new light on the story, it nonetheless offers a riveting and unique look at a mystery that unfolded live before our lives, the clues and motives buried in social media posts and text messages. Filmmaker Jenny Popplewell expertly pieces together body cam footage, interrogation recordings, and online material to craft a real-life murder story. She proves that crime documentaries don’t need narration or interviews to command attention, as American Murder surely does. Full movie review »