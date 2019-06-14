American Woman (2019) - Movie Details Drama

Set in rural Pennsylvania, Deb Callahan’s (Sienna Miller) life is changed forever when her teenage daughter mysteriously disappears. Deb is left to raise her young grandson and navigates the trials and tribulations of subsequent years, until a long-awaited discovery of the truth is revealed.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.