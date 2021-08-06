NA
Annette (2021)

Drama Musical
Rated R
Release Date
August 6, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
August 20, 2021 (Amazon Exclusive)
Director
Leos Carax
Writer
Ron Mael, Russell Mael
Cast
Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexual content including some nudity, and for language

Present-day Los Angeles. Henry is an outspoken stand-up comedian, Ann a world-famous singer. They’re a happy celebrity couple, living life in the glare of the spotlight, but their world is turned upside-down by the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny. A Leos Carax film starring Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and Simon Helberg, Annette is produced by Charles Gillibert (CG Cinéma International), Paul-Dominique Vacharasinthu (Tribus P. Films) and Adam Driver.
 

