Release Date
August 6, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
August 20, 2021 (Amazon Exclusive)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexual content including some nudity, and for language
Present-day Los Angeles. Henry is an outspoken stand-up comedian, Ann a world-famous singer. They’re a happy celebrity couple, living life in the glare of the spotlight, but their world is turned upside-down by the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny. A Leos Carax film starring Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and Simon Helberg, Annette is produced by Charles Gillibert (CG Cinéma International), Paul-Dominique Vacharasinthu (Tribus P. Films) and Adam Driver.
MOVIE REVIEW
