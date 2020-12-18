Another Round movie poster
Another Round
Another Round (2020)

Foreign Drama Comedy
Unrated
117 min.
Release Date
December 18, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 18, 2020
Director
Thomas Vinterberg
Writer
Thomas Vinterberg, Tobias Lindholm
Cast
Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, Lars Ranthe
Studio
Samuel Goldwyn Films
Running Time
117 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Four friends, all teachers at various stages of middle age, are stuck in a rut. Unable to share their passions either at school or at home, they embark on an audacious experiment from an obscure philosopher: to see if a constant level of alcohol in their blood will help them find greater freedom and happiness. At first they each find a new-found zest, but as the gang pushes their experiment further, issues that have been simmering... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

It’s usually a sin to begin a movie review talking about the final scene of said movie, but if nothing else, the ending to Another Round is a triumph, a beautiful, amazing, joy-filled ode to beauty, amazement, and yes, joy. Full movie review »
