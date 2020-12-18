Release Date
December 18, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 18, 2020
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
117 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Four friends, all teachers at various stages of middle age, are stuck in a rut. Unable to share their passions either at school or at home, they embark on an audacious experiment from an obscure philosopher: to see if a constant level of alcohol in their blood will help them find greater freedom and happiness. At first they each find a new-found zest, but as the gang pushes their experiment further, issues that have been simmering... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
It’s usually a sin to begin a movie review talking about the final scene of said movie, but if nothing else, the ending to Another Round is a triumph, a beautiful, amazing, joy-filled ode to beauty, amazement, and yes, joy. Full movie review »