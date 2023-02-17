Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania movie poster

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Comic Book Comedy Action
Release Date
February 17, 2023
Director
Peyton Reed
Writer
Jack Kirby, Jeff Loveness
Cast
Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, Evangeline Lilly, Bill Murray, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Super Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. 

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
The First 'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Has Dropped The First 'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Has Dropped
'Shazam!' Beckons a New Trailer 'Shazam!' Beckons a New Trailer
Watch the 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Comic-Con Trailer Watch the 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Comic-Con Trailer
Check Out the New 'Dungeons & Dragons' Trailer Check Out the New 'Dungeons & Dragons' Trailer