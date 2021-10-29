Antlers movie poster
B
FilmJabber
B
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Antlers
Antlers movie poster

Antlers (2021)

Horror
Rated R
99 min.
Release Date
October 29, 2021
Digital Date
December 21, 2021
DVD Release Date
January 4, 2022 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Scott Cooper
Writer
C. Henry Chaisson & Nick Antosca, Scott Cooper
Cast
Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, JT Corbitt, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, Amy Madigan
Studio
Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
99 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence including gruesome images, and for language

From the visionary world of acclaimed director Scott Cooper and horror maestro Guillermo del Toro comes ANTLERS. In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) become embroiled with her enigmatic student (Jeremy T. Thomas) whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them. Based on the short story The Quiet Boy by Nick Antosca. Produced by Guillermo del Toro, David... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Abuse comes in many forms, but when it manifests as a wendigo in a small Oregon town, truly unpleasant things happen. The uplifting movie of the year, Antlers is a dark, gory, and bleak horror-thriller that fills you with those warm fuzzies and makes your mouth taste like lollipops.  Full movie review »
B
FilmJabber
B
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Halle Berry's Directorial Debut 'Bruised' No KO Halle Berry's Directorial Debut 'Bruised' No KO
Review: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Review: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'
'Licorice Pizza' is Amazing Until It Isn't 'Licorice Pizza' is Amazing Until It Isn't
'Red Notice' Another Mediocre Netflix Film 'Red Notice' Another Mediocre Netflix Film