Antlers (2021)Horror
Rated R
99 min.
Release Date
October 29, 2021
Digital Date
December 21, 2021
DVD Release Date
January 4, 2022 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Studio
Running Time
99 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence including gruesome images, and for language
From the visionary world of acclaimed director Scott Cooper and horror maestro Guillermo del Toro comes ANTLERS. In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) become embroiled with her enigmatic student (Jeremy T. Thomas) whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them. Based on the short story The Quiet Boy by Nick Antosca. Produced by Guillermo del Toro, David... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Abuse comes in many forms, but when it manifests as a wendigo in a small Oregon town, truly unpleasant things happen. The uplifting movie of the year, Antlers is a dark, gory, and bleak horror-thriller that fills you with those warm fuzzies and makes your mouth taste like lollipops. Full movie review »