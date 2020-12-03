Anything for Jackson movie poster
Anything for Jackson
Horror
Unrated
97 min.
Release Date
December 3, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
December 3, 2020 (Streaming)
Director
Justin G. Dyck
Writer
Keith Cooper
Cast
Sheila McCarthy, Julian Richings, Konstantina Mantelos
Studio
Shudder
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

After losing their only grandson in a car accident, grief stricken Audrey and Henry, a doctor, kidnap his pregnant patient with the intentions of performing a “Reverse Exorcism,” putting Jackson inside her unborn child.

In Anything for Jackson, an old woman/demon relentlessly flosses her teeth until there is just bloody ravines left of her gums. If that sounds appetizing to you, then Anything for Jackson, an entertaining, creepy, and imaginative horror movie, is likely right up your alley. Full movie review »
