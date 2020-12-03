Anything for Jackson

After losing their only grandson in a car accident, grief stricken Audrey and Henry, a doctor, kidnap his pregnant patient with the intentions of performing a “Reverse Exorcism,” putting Jackson inside her unborn child.

In, an old woman/demon relentlessly flosses her teeth until there is just bloody ravines left of her gums. If that sounds appetizing to you, then, an entertaining, creepy, and imaginative horror movie, is likely right up your alley.