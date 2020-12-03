Anything for Jackson (2020)Horror
Unrated
97 min.
Release Date
December 3, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
December 3, 2020 (Streaming)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
After losing their only grandson in a car accident, grief stricken Audrey and Henry, a doctor, kidnap his pregnant patient with the intentions of performing a “Reverse Exorcism,” putting Jackson inside her unborn child.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
In Anything for Jackson, an old woman/demon relentlessly flosses her teeth until there is just bloody ravines left of her gums. If that sounds appetizing to you, then Anything for Jackson, an entertaining, creepy, and imaginative horror movie, is likely right up your alley. Full movie review »