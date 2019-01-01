Apollo 11 movie poster
NA
NA
Apollo 11 (2019) - Movie Details

Documentary
Release Date
TBA 2019 (Limited)
Director
Todd Douglas Miller
Writer
Cast
Studio
Neon
Running Time
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

From director Todd Douglas Miller (Dinosaur 13) comes a cinematic event fifty years in the making. Crafted from a newly discovered trove of 65mm footage, and more than 11,000 hours of uncatalogued audio recordings, Apollo 11 takes us straight to the hear t of NASA's most celebrated mission—the one that first put men on the moon, and forever made Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin into household names. Immersed in the perspectives of the astronauts, the...

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
MOVIE FEATURES
