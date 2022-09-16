NA
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (2022)

Comedy Family
Release Date
September 16, 2022
Director
Kelly Fremon Craig
Writer
Kelly Fremon Craig
Cast
Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Benny Safdie
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In this timeless, coming-of-age story, Margaret Simon, a sixth grader who is questioning everything about adolescence and puberty, is searching the universe for whatever answers she can find. With her mother and grandmother trying to guide her through a time when everything is changing, they too find that you never stop questioning your path and defining what is meaningful in your life.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
