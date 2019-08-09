Based on the first book of Eoin Colfer's best-selling series of the same name, and directed by Kenneth Branagh, Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” was adapted for the screen by award-winning playwright Conor McPherson. Descended from a long line of criminal masterminds, 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.... Full synopsis »