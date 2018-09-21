Assassination Nation movie poster
Assassination Nation movie poster

Assassination Nation (2018) - Movie Details

Suspense
110 min.
Release Date
September 21, 2018
Director
Sam Levinson
Writer
Sam Levinson
Cast
Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Anika Noni Rose, Colman Domingo, Maude Apatow, Bill Skarsgård, Joel McHale, Bella Thorne
Studio
Neon
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

High school senior Lily and her group of friends live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies and chats just like the rest of the world.

So, when an anonymous hacker starts posting details from the private lives of everyone in their small town, the result is absolute madness leaving Lily and her friends questioning whether they'll live through the night.... Full synopsis »

