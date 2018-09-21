Assassination Nation (2018) - Movie Details
110 min.
Release Date
September 21, 2018
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
High school senior Lily and her group of friends live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies and chats just like the rest of the world.
So, when an anonymous hacker starts posting details from the private lives of everyone in their small town, the result is absolute madness leaving Lily and her friends questioning whether they'll live through the night.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.