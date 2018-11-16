At Eternity's Gate (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
November 16, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Academy Award® Nominee Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate is a journey inside the world and mind of a person who, despite skepticism, ridicule and illness, created some of the world’s most beloved and stunning works of art. This is not a forensic biography, but rather scenes based on Vincent van Gogh’s (Academy Award® Nominee Willem Dafoe) letters, common agreement about events in his life that present as facts, hearsay, and moments that are just plain... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
