At Eternity's Gate movie poster

At Eternity's Gate (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
November 16, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Julian Schnabel
Writer
Jean Claude Carrière, Julian Schnabel, Louise Kugelberg
Cast
Willem Dafoe, Mads Mikkelsen, Emmanuelle Seigner, Amira Casar, Niels Arestrup, Oscar Isaac
Studio
CBS Films
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Academy Award® Nominee Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate is a journey inside the world and mind of a person who, despite skepticism, ridicule and illness, created some of the world’s most beloved and stunning works of art. This is not a forensic biography, but rather scenes based on Vincent van Gogh’s (Academy Award® Nominee Willem Dafoe) letters, common agreement about events in his life that present as facts, hearsay, and moments that are just plain... Full synopsis »

