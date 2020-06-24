Athlete A (2020)Documentary
Rated PG-13
103 min.
Release Date
June 24, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
June 24, 2020 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
103 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content including detailed descriptions of sexual abuse of minors
Follow the Indianapolis Star reporters that broke the story about USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's abuse and hear from gymnasts like Maggie Nichols.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Capsule Review: A riveting and disturbing examination of sexual abuse amongst USA Gymnastics, Athlete A is a must-see documentary. Depicting how rumors and accusations can be ignored, overlooked, and worse, covered up, Athlete A is a sobering tale of missed opportunities and shattered lives, and a reminder that abuse can happen anywhere and to anyone (one of the most startling moments is when Maggie Nichols, hopeful Olympian and the title character, describes how she was abused by doctor Larry Nassar while her unaware mother was literally in the room). Full movie review »