A riveting and disturbing examination of sexual abuse amongst USA Gymnastics,is a must-see documentary. Depicting how rumors and accusations can be ignored, overlooked, and worse, covered up,is a sobering tale of missed opportunities and shattered lives, and a reminder that abuse can happen anywhere and to anyone (one of the most startling moments is when Maggie Nichols, hopeful Olympian and the title character, describes how she was abused by doctor Larry Nassar while her unaware mother was literally in the room).