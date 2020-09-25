Vertical Entertainment presents AVA, Tate Taylor’s thrilling tale of espionage. Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Geena Davis and Colin Farrell star in this suspenseful drama. With an all star cast, AVA brings us into the world of a deadly mercenary with a sordid history. Ava (Jessica Chastain) is a trained assassin with a moral quandary who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe executing high-profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong, she is forced to... Full synopsis »