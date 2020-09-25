Ava movie poster
Ava movie poster

Ava (2020)

Crime Action
Rated R
96 min.
Release Date
September 25, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
September 25, 2020
Director
Tate Taylor
Writer
Matthew Newton
Cast
Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Geena Davis, Colin Farrell
Studio
Vertical Entertainment
Running Time
96 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence and language throughout, and brief sexual material

Vertical Entertainment presents AVA, Tate Taylor’s thrilling tale of espionage. Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Geena Davis and Colin Farrell star in this suspenseful drama. With an all star cast, AVA brings us into the world of a deadly mercenary with a sordid history. Ava (Jessica Chastain) is a trained assassin with a moral quandary who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe executing high-profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong, she is forced to... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

