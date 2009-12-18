"Avatar," a live action film with a new generation of special effects, takes us to a spectacular world beyond imagination, where a reluctant hero embarks on a journey of redemption and discovery as he leads an epic battle to save a civilization. James Cameron, the Oscar-winning director of "Titanic," first conceived the film years ago, when the means to realize his vision did not yet exist. Now, after four years of actual production work, "Avatar"... Full synopsis »

Along with the buzz, speculation had been growing for months over the big question: could James Cameron pull it off? The underwhelming trailers presented audiences with a Fern Gully-esque story full of 10-foot tall Smurfs - and the special effects, touted as revolutionary, looked questionable at best. Was this really the epic James Cameron was marking his return to the big screen with? Now that Avatar is out, this statement rings true: never, ever, underestimate James Cameron.