BABYTEETH is the powerful, coming-of-age feature debut from Shannon Murphy (KILLING EVE Season 3). When seriously ill teenager Milla (Eliza Scanlen) falls madly in love with small-time drug dealer Moses (Toby Wallace), it's her parents' (Essie Davis and Ben Mendelsohn) worst nightmare. But as Milla's first brush with love brings her a renewed lust for life, traditional morals go out the window, leaving her parents wanting to hold tighter to their little girl. Milla soon... Full synopsis »

Well, shit. We have another coming-of-age drama… and about a terminally ill teen no less. This one’s called, from director Shannon Murphy and first-time writer Rita Kalnejas, and it’s earning rave reviews from certain corners of criticland. And understandably so, as it avoids the maudlin cliches of the genre and intentional efforts to squeak teardrops from those precious ducts of yours.