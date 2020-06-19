Babyteeth movie poster
Babyteeth
Babyteeth movie poster

Babyteeth (2020)

Drama
Unrated
118 min.
Release Date
June 19, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
June 19, 2020
Director
Shannon Murphy
Writer
Rita Kalnejais
Cast
Eliza Scanlen, Toby Wallace, Emily Barclay, Eugene Gilfedde, Essie Davis, Ben Mendelsohn
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
118 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

BABYTEETH is the powerful, coming-of-age feature debut from Shannon Murphy (KILLING EVE Season 3). When seriously ill teenager Milla (Eliza Scanlen) falls madly in love with small-time drug dealer Moses (Toby Wallace), it's her parents' (Essie Davis and Ben Mendelsohn) worst nightmare. But as Milla's first brush with love brings her a renewed lust for life, traditional morals go out the window, leaving her parents wanting to hold tighter to their little girl. Milla soon... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Well, shit. We have another coming-of-age drama… and about a terminally ill teen no less. This one’s called Babyteeth, from director Shannon Murphy and first-time writer Rita Kalnejas, and it’s earning rave reviews from certain corners of criticland. And understandably so, as it avoids the maudlin cliches of the genre and intentional efforts to squeak teardrops from those precious ducts of yours. Full movie review »
