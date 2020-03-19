Bacurau movie poster
Bacurau
Suspense Horror Foreign
Unrated
121 min.
Release Date
March 19, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
July 14, 2020
DVD Release Date
July 14, 2020 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles
Writer
Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles
Cast
Bárbara Colen, Thomas Aquino, Silvero Pereira, Udo Kier
Studio
Kino Lorber
Running Time
121 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

A few years from now... Bacurau, a small village in the Brazilian sertão, mourns the loss of its matriarch, Carmelita, who lived to be 94. Days later, its inhabitants (among them Sônia Braga) notice that their village has literally vanished from online maps and a UFO-shaped drone is seen flying overhead. There are forces that want to expel them from their homes, and soon, in a genre-bending twist, a band of armed mercenaries led by... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

As daring and unpredictable as a movie can be, Bacurau isn’t for everyone, but if you’re in the mood for a violent, messed up, and utterly badass thriller that doesn’t want you to know it’s any of those things, this is the movie for you. Full movie review »
