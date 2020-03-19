Release Date
March 19, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
July 14, 2020
DVD Release Date
July 14, 2020 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Studio
Running Time
121 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
A few years from now... Bacurau, a small village in the Brazilian sertão, mourns the loss of its matriarch, Carmelita, who lived to be 94. Days later, its inhabitants (among them Sônia Braga) notice that their village has literally vanished from online maps and a UFO-shaped drone is seen flying overhead. There are forces that want to expel them from their homes, and soon, in a genre-bending twist, a band of armed mercenaries led by... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
As daring and unpredictable as a movie can be, Bacurau isn’t for everyone, but if you’re in the mood for a violent, messed up, and utterly badass thriller that doesn’t want you to know it’s any of those things, this is the movie for you. Full movie review »