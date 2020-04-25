Bad Education movie poster
Bad Education
Bad Education movie poster

Bad Education (2020)

Drama Crime Comedy
Unrated
103 min.
Release Date
April 25, 2020
Digital Date
April 25, 2020
Director
Cory Finley
Writer
Mike Makowsky
Cast
Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Geraldine Viswanathan, Alex Wolff
Studio
HBO
Running Time
103 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Inspired by true events, Bad Education stars Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman and Academy Award winner Allison Janney. The story follows Frank Tassone (Jackman) and Pam Gluckin (Janney) who reign over a popular Long Island school district on the verge of the nation's top spot, spurring record college admissions and soaring property values. But when an embezzlement scheme surfaces that threatens to destroy all they've built, Frank is forced to maintain order and secrecy —... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
