NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

Bad Trip (2020) - Movie Details

Comedy
Release Date
February 28, 2020
Director
Kitao Sakurai
Writer
Kathryn Borel, Jenna Park
Cast
Lil Rel Howery, Eric André, Charles Green
Studio
Orion Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for crude sexual content, pervasive language, some graphic nudity and drug use

From the producer of JACKASS and BAD GRANDPA, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Watch the New Full-Length 'Terminator' Trailer Watch the New Full-Length 'Terminator' Trailer
Watch the New Full-Length 'Joker' Trailer Watch the New Full-Length 'Joker' Trailer
There's Another New 'Ad Astra' Trailer There's Another New 'Ad Astra' Trailer
'Ready or Not' an Entertaining, Bloody Ceremony 'Ready or Not' an Entertaining, Bloody Ceremony