Banana Split

It's the end of April's (Hannah Marks, SIFF 2017's Slash) senior year of high school, and she and longtime boyfriend Nick (Dylan Sprouse, "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody") have just broken up. No matter; April is off to Boston University in just a few months, so why not spend her final days in Los Angeles cutting loose? But while getting trashed at a house party, she bumps into Dylan's new squeeze, Clara (Liana... Full synopsis »