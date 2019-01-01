Banana Split movie poster
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
Banana Split
Banana Split movie poster

Banana Split (2019) - Movie Details

Comedy
88 min.
Release Date
TBA 2019 (Limited)
Director
Benjamin Kasulke
Writer
Hannah Marks, Joey Power
Cast
Hannah Marks, Dylan Sprouse, Liana Liberato, Luke Spencer Roberts, Haley Ramm
Studio
NA
Running Time
88 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

It's the end of April's (Hannah Marks, SIFF 2017's Slash) senior year of high school, and she and longtime boyfriend Nick (Dylan Sprouse, "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody") have just broken up. No matter; April is off to Boston University in just a few months, so why not spend her final days in Los Angeles cutting loose? But while getting trashed at a house party, she bumps into Dylan's new squeeze, Clara (Liana... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

An amusing directorial debut for Benjamin Kasulke, Banana Split is a tasty teen comedy about a teenager named April (Hannah Marks) who befriends Clara (Liana Liberato) over their final summer before college. The hook: Clara is dating April’s ex-boyfriend. Full movie review »
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Review: 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'
Pixar Goes Original With 'Onward' Pixar Goes Original With 'Onward'
'Rambo' Draws Last Blood in New Trailer 'Rambo' Draws Last Blood in New Trailer
'Aladdin' is Entertaining Despite Being Not Good 'Aladdin' is Entertaining Despite Being Not Good