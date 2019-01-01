Banana Split (2019) - Movie Details
88 min.
Release Date
TBA 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
NA
Running Time
88 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
It's the end of April's (Hannah Marks, SIFF 2017's Slash) senior year of high school, and she and longtime boyfriend Nick (Dylan Sprouse, "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody") have just broken up. No matter; April is off to Boston University in just a few months, so why not spend her final days in Los Angeles cutting loose? But while getting trashed at a house party, she bumps into Dylan's new squeeze, Clara (Liana... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
An amusing directorial debut for Benjamin Kasulke, Banana Split is a tasty teen comedy about a teenager named April (Hannah Marks) who befriends Clara (Liana Liberato) over their final summer before college. The hook: Clara is dating April’s ex-boyfriend. Full movie review »