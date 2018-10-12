Beautiful Boy movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Beautiful Boy movie poster

Beautiful Boy (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
112 min.
Release Date
October 12, 2018
Director
Felix van Groeningen
Writer
Luke Davies, Felix van Groeningen
Cast
Steve Carell, Timothée Chalamet, Maura Tierney, Amy Ryan
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
112 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for drug content throughout, language, and brief sexual material

Based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David and Nic Sheff, Beautiful Boy chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' Review: 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado'
The New R-Rated Predator Trailer is Here The New R-Rated Predator Trailer is Here
Ranking the Mission: Impossible Movies Ranking the Mission: Impossible Movies
Review: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Review: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'