Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house.

Kevin James plays a violent white supremacist and Lulu Wilson a teenage girl who discovers a talent for killing white supremacists in the satisfyingly violent. While it takes a while to get rolling, once it does, co-directors Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott deliver a lean and gory revenge tale. Wilson is terrific, but so is James--I never thought I'd say that--who is shockingly menacing as the smart and sinister Dominick. Both actors are to some degree overshadowed by the smart and creative kills, so if brutal, "so gory you have to smile" deaths are your thing, look no further.