Becky
Becky (2020)

Horror
Rated R
94 min.
Release Date
June 5, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
June 5, 2020
Director
Cary Murnion, Jonathan Milott
Writer
Nick Morris, Ruckus Skye, Lane Skye
Cast
Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel
Studio
Quiver Distribution
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong bloody violence, grisly images, and language

Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house.

MOVIE REVIEW

Capsule Review: Kevin James plays a violent white supremacist and Lulu Wilson a teenage girl who discovers a talent for killing white supremacists in the satisfyingly violent Becky. While it takes a while to get rolling, once it does, co-directors Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott deliver a lean and gory revenge tale. Wilson is terrific, but so is James--I never thought I'd say that--who is shockingly menacing as the smart and sinister Dominick. Both actors are to some degree overshadowed by the smart and creative kills, so if brutal, "so gory you have to smile" deaths are your thing, look no further. Full movie review »
