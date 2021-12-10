Release Date
December 10, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 21, 2021 (Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
125 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Starring
Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
