Belfast (2021)

Drama
Release Date
November 12, 2021
Director
Kenneth Branagh
Writer
Kenneth Branagh
Cast
Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, Jude Hill
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. The cast stars Golden Globe nominee Caitriona Balfe, Academy Award® winner Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, and introduces 10 year old Jude Hill. Dornan and Balfe play a passionate working-class couple caught up in the mayhem, with Dench and Hinds as sharp-witted grandparents. The film is produced by Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik and Tamar... Full synopsis »

