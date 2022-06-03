NA
Benediction (2022)

Drama
137 min.
Release Date
June 3, 2022 (Limited)
Director
Terence Davies
Writer
Terence Davies
Cast
Jack Lowden, Peter Capaldi, Simon Russell Beale, Jeremy Irvine, Calem Lynch, Tom Blyth, Kate Phillips, Geraldine James, Gemma Jones, Ben Daniels
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
137 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Terence Davies, Benediction explores the turbulent life of WWI poet Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden). The writer and soldier was a complex man who survived the horrors of fighting in the First World War and was decorated for his bravery but who became a vocal critic of the government’s continuation of the war when he returned from service. His poetry was inspired by his experiences on the Western Front, and... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
