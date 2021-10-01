Bingo Hell (2021)Horror
Digital Date
October 1, 2021 (Amazon)
Director
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
When a sinister figure threatens the residents of a low-income community, a feisty senior citizen tries to stop him in Bingo Hell, a wickedly original horror movie with a fiendishly funny twist. After 60-something neighborhood activist Lupita (Adriana Barraza) discovers that her beloved local bingo hall has been taken over by a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Richard Brake), she rallies her elderly friends to fight back against the enigmatic entrepreneur. But when her longtime neighbors begin... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.