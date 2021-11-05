Finch movie poster
Finch
Finch (2021)

Adventure Sci-Fi
Rated PG-13
115 min.
Digital Date
November 5, 2021 (Apple TV+)
Director
Miguel Sapochnik
Writer
Craig Luck, Ivor Powell
Cast
Tom Hanks, Skeet Ulrich, Laura Harrier
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
115 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for brief violent images

On a post-apocalyptic earth, a robot, built to protect the life of his dying creator's beloved dog, learns about life, love, friendship and what it means to be human.

MOVIE REVIEW

Take Cast Away, put it in a Mad Max setting, sprinkle in some I, Robot and a small dose of Turner & Hooch and you may come close to the pitch that turned the new Apple TV+ film Finch into reality. Full movie review »
