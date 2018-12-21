Bird Box movie poster
Bird Box movie poster

Bird Box (2018) - Movie Details

Horror Action
Release Date
December 21, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
December 21, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Susanne Bier
Writer
Eric Heisserer
Cast
Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, Colson Baker, BD Wong, Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they'll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded. Academy Award® winner Sandra... Full synopsis »

