Tracing the origins of the Colombian drug trade as it slowly corrupts an indigenous Wayúu family, BIRDS OF PASSAGE is a sprawling epic about the erosion of tradition in pursuit of material wealth. Now one of the nine films on the shortlist for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar® and set to play in the 2019 Sundance Film Festival’s Spotlight program, BIRDS OF PASSAGE will be released by The Orchard on Wednesday, February 13 in... Full synopsis »