Release Date
February 13, 2019 (NY)
March 15, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Studio
Running Time
125 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Tracing the origins of the Colombian drug trade as it slowly corrupts an indigenous Wayúu family, BIRDS OF PASSAGE is a sprawling epic about the erosion of tradition in pursuit of material wealth. Now one of the nine films on the shortlist for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar® and set to play in the 2019 Sundance Film Festival’s Spotlight program, BIRDS OF PASSAGE will be released by The Orchard on Wednesday, February 13 in... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Drugs are bad. Drugs do bad things. Drugs corrupt. Those are the simplistic messages of the not-so-simple Birds of Passage, an oft-mesmerizing depiction of the decay of innocence from the filmmakers behind the amazing Oscar nominee Embrace of the Serpent. Full movie review »