Release Date
October 25, 2019
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
BLACK AND BLUE is a fast-paced action thriller about a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.