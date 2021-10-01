Black as Night (2021)Horror
Digital Date
October 1, 2021 (Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
A resourceful teenage girl leaves childhood behind when she battles a group of deadly vampires in Black as Night, an action-horror hybrid with a strong social conscience and a biting sense of humor. Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, a new threat leaves its mark on the Big Easy in the form of puncture wounds on the throats of the city’s vulnerable displaced population. When her drug-addicted mom becomes the latest victim of the... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.