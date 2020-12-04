Release Date
December 4, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 4, 2020
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, sexual content, drug use and some nudity
Black Bear is an intriguing and unexpected comedic thriller starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon. At a remote lake house in the Adirondack Mountains, a couple entertains an out-of-town guest looking for inspiration in her filmmaking. The group quickly falls into a calculated game of desire, manipulation, and jealousy, unaware of how dangerously intertwined their lives will soon become.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
I’m a notorious multitasker. When watching movies at home, I almost assuredly am working on something else - reviews, website improvements, or admittedly checking Facebook or the news every five minutes for some new, inane update. Lawrence Michael Levine’s Black Bear, meanwhile, is a movie that demands your attention. And deserves it. Full movie review »