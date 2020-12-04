Black Bear movie poster
Black Bear
Black Bear (2020)

Drama Suspense
Rated R
104 min.
Release Date
December 4, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 4, 2020
Director
Lawrence Michael Levine
Writer
Lawrence Michael Levine
Cast
Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Gadon, Christopher Abbott
Studio
Momentum Pictures
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, sexual content, drug use and some nudity

Black Bear is an intriguing and unexpected comedic thriller starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon. At a remote lake house in the Adirondack Mountains, a couple entertains an out-of-town guest looking for inspiration in her filmmaking. The group quickly falls into a calculated game of desire, manipulation, and jealousy, unaware of how dangerously intertwined their lives will soon become.

MOVIE REVIEW

I’m a notorious multitasker. When watching movies at home, I almost assuredly am working on something else - reviews, website improvements, or admittedly checking Facebook or the news every five minutes for some new, inane update. Lawrence Michael Levine’s Black Bear, meanwhile, is a movie that demands your attention. And deserves it. Full movie review »
