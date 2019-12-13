Black Christmas (2019) - Movie Details
Release Date
December 13, 2019
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. One by one, sorority girls on campus are being killed by an unknown stalker. But the killer is about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t willing to become hapless victims as they mount a fight to the finish.... Full synopsis »
