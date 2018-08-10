NA
BlacKkKlansman (2018) - Movie Details

Crime Drama
Release Date
August 10, 2018
Director
Spike Lee
Writer
Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmot, Spike Lee
Cast
John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

From visionary director Spike Lee comes the provocative story based on Ron Stallworth’s real life as Colorado Springs’s first African-American police officer who went undercover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. Unbelievably, Detective Stallworth (John David Washington) and his partner Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) penetrate the KKK at its highest levels to thwart its attempt to take over the city. Produced by the team behind the Academy-Award® winning Get Out, Spike Lee uses his trademark... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
