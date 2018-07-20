Release Date
July 20, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Collin (Daveed Diggs) must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. He and his troublemaking childhood best friend, Miles (Rafael Casal), work as movers, and when Collin witnesses a police shooting, the two men’s friendship is tested as they grapple with identity and their changed realities in the rapidly-gentrifying neighborhood they grew up in.
Longtime friends and collaborators, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal co-wrote and star in... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.