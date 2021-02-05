Release Date
February 5, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
February 5, 2021 (Amazon Exclusive)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
103 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for drug content, language, some sexual material and violence
Bliss is a mind-bending love story following Greg (Owen Wilson) who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel (Salma Hayek), a woman living on the streets and convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is nothing but a computer simulation. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel’s wild conspiracy.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.