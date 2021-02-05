Bliss movie poster
Bliss movie poster

Bliss (2021)

Sci-Fi Drama
Rated R
103 min.
Release Date
February 5, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
February 5, 2021 (Amazon Exclusive)
Director
Mike Cahill
Writer
Mike Cahill
Cast
Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek,  Nesta Cooper
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
103 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for drug content, language, some sexual material and violence

Bliss is a mind-bending love story following Greg (Owen Wilson) who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel (Salma Hayek), a woman living on the streets and convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is nothing but a computer simulation. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel’s wild conspiracy.

MOVIE REVIEW

