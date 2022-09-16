Blonde (2022)Drama
Rated NC-17
166 min.
September 16, 2022 (Limited)
September 28, 2022 (Netflix)
166 minutes
Rated NC-17 for some sexual content
Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves. Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, the film boasts a cast led by Ana de Armas and featuring... Full synopsis »
For all the hype, all of the allure of an NC-17-rated Marilyn Monroe biopic, all of my crush on Ana de Armis, going into the new drama Blonde I forgot the facts that a) I typically don’t love biopics; and b) I typically don’t like movies about Hollywood. Full movie review »