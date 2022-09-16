Blonde movie poster
Blonde
Blonde (2022)

Drama
Rated NC-17
166 min.
Release Date
September 16, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
September 28, 2022 (Netflix)
Director
Andrew Dominick
Writer
Andrew Dominick
Cast
Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, David Warshofsky, Caspar Phillipson, Dan Butler, Sara Paxton, Rebecca Wisocky
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
166 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated NC-17 for some sexual content

Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves. Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, the film boasts a cast led by Ana de Armas and featuring... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

For all the hype, all of the allure of an NC-17-rated Marilyn Monroe biopic, all of my crush on Ana de Armis, going into the new drama Blonde I forgot the facts that a) I typically don’t love biopics; and b) I typically don’t like movies about Hollywood. Full movie review »
