Bloodshot (2020)Comic Book Action
Release Date
March 13, 2020
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
After he and his wife are murdered, Marine Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is resurrected by a secret team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine – Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility hellbent on revenge, only... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.