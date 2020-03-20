Release Date
March 20, 2020
Digital Date
March 20, 2020
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, some violence, sexual material and brief drug use
Welcome to Easter Cove, a salty fishing village on the far reaches of Maine’s rocky coast. Grieving the loss of their mother and facing an uncertain future, Mary Beth & Priscilla Connolly cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man. To conceal their crime, the sisters must go deeper into Easter Cove’s underbelly and uncover the town matriarchs' darkest secrets.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Even small towns have underbellies. That’s the underlying premise of Blow the Man Down, a well-made crime drama that nonetheless doesn’t do quite enough to stand out. Nevertheless, amidst the COVID-19 quarantine and a timely March 20 release date on Amazon Prime, the movie is worth the 90 minutes it requires of you. Full movie review »