Blow the Man Down
Blow the Man Down movie poster

Blow the Man Down (2020)

Suspense Crime
Rated R
90 min.
Release Date
March 20, 2020
Digital Date
March 20, 2020
Director
Danielle Krudy, Bridget Savage Cole
Writer
Danielle Krudy, Bridget Savage Cole
Cast
Morgan Saylor, Sophie Lowe, June Squibb, Margo Martindale
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, some violence, sexual material and brief drug use

Welcome to Easter Cove, a salty fishing village on the far reaches of Maine’s rocky coast. Grieving the loss of their mother and facing an uncertain future, Mary Beth & Priscilla Connolly cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man. To conceal their crime, the sisters must go deeper into Easter Cove’s underbelly and uncover the town matriarchs' darkest secrets.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Even small towns have underbellies. That’s the underlying premise of Blow the Man Down, a well-made crime drama that nonetheless doesn’t do quite enough to stand out. Nevertheless, amidst the COVID-19 quarantine and a timely March 20 release date on Amazon Prime, the movie is worth the 90 minutes it requires of you. Full movie review »
B-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
