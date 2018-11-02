Blue My Mind

Release Date
November 2, 2018 (LA/NY)
DVD Release Date
November 13, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
15-year-old Mia and her parents move to the suburbs of Zürich. While Mia plunges into a wild teenager existence, her body begins to change oddly. First hardly noticeably, but then with a force that threatens to drive her out of her mind. Mia’s transformation progresses inexorably, and she turns into the being which has slumbered within her for years... and is now gaining the upper hand.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
There’s this thing called puberty. You may have heard of it. Your body changes. Your hormones rage. You start acting out, and become more aware of how others perceive you. Sometimes you grow a fish tail. We’ve all been through it. Full movie review »