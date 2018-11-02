Blue My Mind movie poster
Blue My Mind
Blue My Mind movie poster

Blue My Mind (2018) - Movie Details

Foreign Drama Fantasy
97 min.
Release Date
November 2, 2018 (LA/NY)
DVD Release Date
November 13, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Lisa Brühlmann
Writer
Dominik Locher, Lisa Brühlmann
Cast
Luna Wedler, Zoë Pastelle Holthuizen, Regula Grauwiller
Studio
Uncork'd Entertainment
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

15-year-old Mia and her parents move to the suburbs of Zürich. While Mia plunges into a wild teenager existence, her body begins to change oddly. First hardly noticeably, but then with a force that threatens to drive her out of her mind. Mia’s transformation progresses inexorably, and she turns into the being which has slumbered within her for years... and is now gaining the upper hand.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

There’s this thing called puberty. You may have heard of it. Your body changes. Your hormones rage. You start acting out, and become more aware of how others perceive you. Sometimes you grow a fish tail. We’ve all been through it. Full movie review »
