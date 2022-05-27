Bob's Burgers: The Movie movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Bob's Burgers: The Movie movie poster

Bob's Burgers: The Movie (2022)

Comedy Animated
Release Date
May 27, 2022
Director
Loren Bouchard
Writer
Loren Bouchard, Jim Dauterive
Cast
Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
The New 'Scream' is a Lamer Version of 'Scream' The New 'Scream' is a Lamer Version of 'Scream'
Our Favorite Film of 2021 Is Now on DVD Our Favorite Film of 2021 Is Now on DVD
'The 355': A Powerhouse Cast De-Powered by Generic Spy Thrills 'The 355': A Powerhouse Cast De-Powered by Generic Spy Thrills
'The Tender Bar' Further Proof Movies About Writers Are Meh 'The Tender Bar' Further Proof Movies About Writers Are Meh