Bohemian Rhapsody movie poster

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) - Movie Details

Drama Musical
Release Date
November 2, 2018
Director
Dexter Fletcher, Bryan Singer
Writer
Anthony McCarten
Cast
Aidan Gillen, Mike Myers, Ben Hardy
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury's lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness,... Full synopsis »

